Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lamented on Thursday that killers in Karachi were not brought to justice and people had lost confidence in the police as a result, Geo News reported.

Speaking to media persons after condoling with the family of a PTI activist, Fazl-e-Rahim, who died at the Jinnah Hospital on Wednesday after gunshot wounds he had suffered in an attack near Nursery on Sharea Faisal on Sunday night,

Khan said Rahim was targeted and the police should immediately identify his killers.

“Fazl-e-Rahim was targeted while returning from a party convention. Investigations into his murder should be taken forth with the help of CCTV cameras,” he said, warning of protest if his murderers were not arrested.

The PTI chief also called for the case to be tried by a military court.

He went on to say that the people did not trust transfers and postings in the police, asserting that crime in the metropolis could not be controlled until the culprits were arrested.

Prior to this, Khan arrived in Karimabad to inaugurate a party office in Karachi’s East district; however, he returned without breaking the ground in the wake of disorder there.

