People who moved court against me had tried to bribe me: Ghani

Senator Saeed Ghani, adviser to the CM and PPP Karachi’s general secretary, told a press conference at the party’s media cell that people who had moved the court against him were the same people who had offered him a bribe of Rs20 million in the past.

He said he had witnesses in whose presence he was offered that sum in bribery.

The senator said that when he refused the offer, the same elements moved the court to challenge his authority as an adviser to the CM.

The PPP leader said he had taken a step against corruption of millions of rupees, and as a result, his powers in the capacity of an adviser to the CM had been challenged.

Regarding the controversial issue of the likely removal of Sindh inspector general of police, he said the IGP had not been transferred; instead, he himself had gone on leave.

Senator Ghani said he had stood against corrupt elements with the support of the leadership of his political party. He said he should be punished in case he had committed any misdeed; otherwise, he deserved mercy.

Other Sindh PPP leaders also addressed the press conference at which a number of activists and office-bearers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pak Sarzameen Party belonging to Pak Colony and Golimar areas of the city announced joining the Peoples Party.

They said the PPP had been a formidable political force and no political movement in the country could be successful without its inclusion.

Saeed Ghani warmly welcomed the political activists on their joining the PPP, saying that his party would soon organise a big public gathering in their area of residence.

He said activists belonging to different parties had been joining the PPP every other week. He said the controversial speech delivered by MQM founder Altaf Hussain on 22 August had caused several activists of the Muttahida to go into hiding after becoming disappointed by the leadership of their party.

He said that in the present day hundreds of political activists had become hopeful about the PPP and its young leadership as they all knew well that it was only the PPP that did politics while raising above all sorts of biases and prejudices.

Regarding the recent statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Ghani said Khan had come to the conclusion that his political party alone could not make successful any political movement and “they [the PTI] have to move along the rest of the opposition”.

He said that PTI had abandoned the rest of the opposition before the Senate could pass a bill to do accountability on the issue of the Panama Papers. He said the PTI’s that was not a good omen for the opposition.

“Now Imran Khan has to think that he cannot impose his opinion on any other political party.” PPP Sindh General-Secretary Waqar Mehdi said injustices done to the residents of Karachi in the past were being gradually undone. He said activists belonging to all political parties were joining the PPP. “We welcome all our friends as they have walked from darkness to sunshine,” he said.

0



0







People who moved court against me had tried to bribe me: Ghani was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175442-People-who-moved-court-against-me-had-tried-to-bribe-me-Ghani/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "People who moved court against me had tried to bribe me: Ghani" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175442-People-who-moved-court-against-me-had-tried-to-bribe-me-Ghani.