Three Safoora bus attack ‘facilitators’ released on bail

The Sindh High Court ordered on Thursday the release of three alleged facilitators of the Safoora bus attack on bail, but, when required, the three must appear for the trial in an anti-terrorism court.

The order came at a hearing of petitions seeking the transfer of the case files from a military court to the anti-terrorism court.

At least 45 people were killed and 13 others wounded on May 13, 2015, when gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying members of the Ismaili community near Safoora Chowk.

The families of Naeem Sajid, Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and Hussain Umar Siddiqui, who are charged with facilitating the horrific attack, submitted that the custody of their relatives had been shifted to the central prison, but the record of the proceedings of the case was still lying with the military court.

They said that the detainees were being incarcerated without any trial proceedings, and requested the court to direct the military court to shift the trial proceedings of the case to anti-terrorism court.

The petitioners’ counsel said the military authorities concerned were not complying with the court orders, and requested release the detainees on bail, subject to furnishing of surety amounts, on the grounds that they were being incarcerated without any trial proceedings.

The court was earlier informed by the jail authorities that the alleged facilitators had been again remanded back to the anti-terrorism court for speedy disposal of the trial on a request of the military authorities.

They said the custody of the co-accused, who had been sent to the military authorities for trial, was remanded back as they could not be tried by the military court because the requisite nexus of their alleged offences based on religion or sect was not established to bring them under the Pakistan Army Act.

They said that the military authorities had sent back their cases with the request to conduct their speedy trial under the anti-terrorism law. It was submitted that the chief justice of the SHC acceded to the request made by the assistant judge advocate general, 5 corps, and the cases were transferred to the ATC, from where it was sent to the special military court for its speedy trial and disposal in accordance with the law.

The court, at a previous hearing, had directed the judge assistant advocate general to return the record of the trial proceedings to anti-terrorism court.

Sindh Prosecutor General Shahadat Awan had placed before the court a compliance report along with a letter of the assistant judge advocate general, which reflected that the case files had been handed over to representatives of ATC-VI.

The petitioners’ counsel, Khawaja Shamsul Islam, submitted that the letter of JAG was just eyewash for the reason that while the detainees were tried by the military court, the files sent did not contain the record of the proceedings, diaries or the judgment of the military court.

The court had directed the registrar to convey to the ATC judge a directive to examine the case files which it had received and if they were found in accordance with the law to direct the retention of the detainees’ custody and issue a their appearance order for the next date of the hearing.

The ATC judge submitted in a report that no order or any judicial proceedings or even the case diaries were available in the files related to the proceedings that had taken place before the military court; however, efforts were being made to obtain the final order of the military court passed in the above matters for further proceedings.

The ATC judge further submitted that no further order as to the issuance of the production order for the accused persons or any other order could be passed unless the judgment of the military court was obtained.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, observed that when there was no order of the military court to show that after a full-dressed trial and convictions of some of the accused and as per the letter of the judge assistant advocate general where the latter after recording evidence arrived at the conclusion that neither the three accused were claimed/known to belong to any terrorist group or organisation using the name of religion or a sect nor their nexus or link with the Safoora bus attack case could be established, they could be retired for the same incident by any other court.

The court observed that unless any contrary judgment of the military court was produced before the anti-terrorism court or the ATC itself came to the conclusion that it preferred to take cognizance by issuing an appearance order, the detainees could not be denied their constitutional right of freedom by retaining them in prison.

The court observed that presently the case of detainees was neither before the anti-terrorism court nor any other proceedings requiring their detention in jail were pending; therefore, they be released on bail subject to furnishing a surety of Rs1 million each till their presence was required by the anti-terrorism court.

The court directed the detainees to deposit their passports to the Nazir and ordered releasing them if they were not required in any other cases.

On apprehension of the petitioners’ counsel that the detainees may be taken away by some other agencies after their release, the court directed the authorities to release the detainees in the presence of the Nazir of the court.

The military court had handed down death sentences to five men for involvement in the Safoora bus attack case on May 12, 2016.

