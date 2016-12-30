Target killings down by 91pc

Incidents of extortion fall by 93pc in city; 72pc decrease witnessed in terrorist acts; five paramilitary soldiers injured in the line of duty this year

In its annual operations report for the year 2016 issued on Thursday, the paramilitary force claimed making remarkable achievements, with a 91 percent decrease in target killings in the metropolis since September 2013 being on the top of the list.

Sharing details of the report in a statement, the spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that the paramilitary force had achieved major successes in the operation from January 1, 2016, to date. According to the report, 350 terrorists of all categories were arrested, a total of 1,992 operations were conducted which led to arrests of 2,847 people, and1,845 weapons were seized. The number of ammunition seized in the raids was reported to be around two million.

Target killers

Further breaking down the data, the report maintained that a total of 446 target killers were arrested. Of them, 348 belonged to militant wings of political parties, 11 were associated with sectarian parties and 87 with the Lyari gang war and the Peoples Amn Committee (PAC).

Providing a breakdown of the operation from 2013 to 2016 , the report said that 965 cases of target killings were reported in the year 2013, and the number was later brought down to 602 in 2014. A further decrease was witnessed in the year 2015 and 2016 with 199 and 86 cases being reported in each year respectively. Target killings were brought down to 91 percent this year, it added.

Extortion, kidnappings

A total of 72 extortionists were nabbed and 26 accused of carrying out kidnappings for ransom were among those arrested. Thirteen abductees were also claimed to have been recovered during the operation in 2016.

Sharing the statistics for another crucial factor adding to the city’s unrest, incidence of extortion, the paramilitary force’s report noted that 1,524 cases were reported in 2013.

Nevertheless, the successful operation carried out the following year brought the cases down to 899; the cases further fell in the year 2015, with 303 incidents reported, while only 99 were reported in 2016. The current year’s data proved that incidents of extortion were brought down by a massive 93 percent.

As for cases related to kidnappings, the year 2013 saw a surge in cases as 174 incidents were reported; however, a slight decrease was witnessed in 2014 with 115 cases emerging in total. Furthermore, the incidents reduced to 37 in 2015, whereas only 25 kidnappings for ransom were reported in the year 2016.

Law and order

The statement further stated that there was a marked improvement in the law and order situation.

Citing the year 2013, 57 cases of terrorist activities were recorded; the number increased to 66 in the year 2014.

However, with comprehensive operations the number of terrorist activities was brought down to 18 in 2015, and only 16 in 2016, which meant a 72 percent decrease in terrorism-related violence.

Weapons seized

The report further said that during their targeted operations, the Rangers personnel seized 10 rocket launchers, 50 heavy and light machine guns, 358 Kalashnikovs and submachine guns, 90 shotguns, 112 repeater rifles, 315 rifles and 910 pistols and revolvers.

As many as 166 grenades and crackers were also seized, while an improvised explosive device (IED) and 12 kilograms of explosives were also recovered.

The recoveries also included 26 walkie-talkie sets, 190 bullet proof vests, 36 detonators and 18 RPG-7 rockets.

During the operations, five soldiers of the Sindh Rangers were also reported to have been injured.

