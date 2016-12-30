Islamabad

Ambassador of Palestine Walid Abu Ali who was the keynote speaker at a function arranged by the English Speaking Union (ESU) spoke at length about the Palestine issue and Pakistan Palestine relations. The function was largely attended by the members of the ESU (English Speaking Union)

The ambassador spoke for about one hour and explained the Palestine issue which was highly appreciated by all the members present. He also emphasised and traced the history of relations between Pakistan and Palestine.

In the question & answer session many members to name some of them ambassador Aftab Syed, Khalid Mehmod, Parvaeen Malik, Syed Asif Ali Shah beside others asked questions which were very promptly and patiently answered by the ambassador .His views were highly appreciated by the members of the ESU. After delivering his speech the ambassador interacted with the members at the dinner table.

Before the end of this function the ambassador was presented with a glass shield of ESU by its president Khalid Malik and a bouquet by Parveen Malik former SVP of ESU. In the end a vote of thanks by the former Ambassador Aftab Syed was also appreciated by the Palestine ambassador and all the members.

