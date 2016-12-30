Islamabad

A three-day long books festival held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to strengthen library network and develop ‘Friendship with books-culture’.

Numbers of writers, publishers and sellers of books from various parts of the country were participating in the festival which was arranged by the Central Library of AIOU. While inaugurating the festival, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said they the university’s library was being developed as a most modern one for providing strong support to researchers and academicians.

The university is also trying to provide best library facilities to the readers through online automatic digital system. Accessibility to the library’s books is being ensured, so that the people sitting at their homes and offices could take benefit of it. Scanning and uploading of over 5000 thesis have been completed so that the people all over the world could get access to them through internet.

As per recent decision, taken by the Vice Chancellor, the Library is kept open seven-Days a week and this facility is even available to the students outside AIOU.

The festival is part of the University’s efforts to promote research-based and social-literary activities. Library, Dr. Siddiqui further said serves as best information provider and it is considered a brain of any educational institution for research work.

About the books, Dr. Siddiqui said printing material still received high importance across the world inspite of IT’s revolution. Through the books, the people could enrich themselves with the life-time experience of the past’s dignitaries for future learning. Any civilized society is known by the books-reading habit of the people of particular country and the region, he added.

The inauguration ceremony of the festival was also addressed by the chief librarian of AIOU Muhammad Umar Khan. He gave a presentation on expansion’s plan of the library.

0



0







AIOU holds book festival was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175434-AIOU-holds-book-festival/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "AIOU holds book festival" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175434-AIOU-holds-book-festival.