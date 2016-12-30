Motivated participation in policy on non-formal education stressed

Islamabad

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Chairperson Razina Alam Khan on Thursday stressed the need for the ‘motivated participation’ in national policy on non-formal education and adult literacy and formation of inter-provincial forum to provide guidance for the achievement of the Vision 2025 targets of literacy and people’s empowerment through skill development programmes.

She was speaking in the third meeting of the NCHD Advisory Council consisting of educationists and people associated to the field of education and literacy. Among those attending the meeting called to devise strategies to fight illiteracy were former MNA and Council of Islamic Ideology member Samia Raheel Qazi, Farida Tariq Nishtar, Senator Dr Nighat Agha, adviser Dr. Muhammd Saleem, Arshad Saeed, representatives of education, environment and health ministries, provinces and areas, UNESCO, JICA and Akhuwat.

Razina Alam Khan said the NCHD had successfully run enrolment drive with the spirit to support provincial governments and parents all over the country, following the Vision 2025 and had successfully enrolled 82,166 children in its 5,949 feeder schools with 6,581 feeder teachers.

She said since 2010, the NCHD had mainstreamed around 476,240 students in government schools. “I regret 57 million people in the country are illiterate with 24 million children unable to go to school all through their life. Also, out of 26 million children who are enrolled, only 33 per cent reach the matriculation level,” she said.

The NCHD chairperson said the primary net enrolment rate in the country was 72 per cent and of them, 33 per cent were dropouts. She said it was also the duty of all segments of society to ensure the minimum dropouts at least until the matriculation level.

“Taking other stakeholders along for the implementation of the Vision 2025, we’ll implement plans to increase primary school enrolment and completion rate to 100 per cent along with 90 per cent achievement of literacy rate,” she said.

The participants were briefed about the status of the NCHD’s education programme, ongoing projects, evaluation of the programme by a core committee, NCHD future plans i.e. establishment of 2,000 adult literacy centres through PHDF in all the provinces for the age of 15 to 45 years, prison literacy programme in 99 jails of Pakistan, establishment of National Training Institute, training of feeder teachers and establishment of 50 non formal basic education schools. Status of PC-1 was discussed in detail with the participants as well.

The NCHD chairperson said her organisation had inked a MoU with Hashoo Foundation to join hands for the achievement of SDG 4 targets in the country. The government is striving to eradicate illiteracy on war footing,” she said,

The participants recommended the expansion of financial resources for education and literacy keeping in view the fundamental need of the people under Article 25 of the Constitution.

NCHD director general Tashfeen Khan said the commission had to work as the lead agency for human development in the country with the support and cooperation of the government and other stakeholders.

He said global resources were to be mobilised to work in places without formal government interventions. The NCHD chairperson thanked participants for making suggestions to improve policy guidelines and said 2017 would be the year to vigorously pursue the targets in adult literacy and non-formal education.

0



0







Motivated participation in policy on non-formal education stressed was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175433-Motivated-participation-in-policy-on-non-formal-education-stressed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Motivated participation in policy on non-formal education stressed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175433-Motivated-participation-in-policy-on-non-formal-education-stressed.