Rawalpindi

Quaid-i-Azam International Hospital (QIH) organised a scientific conference on the occasion of its fifth anniversary. The conference was comprised of two sessions. Renowned physicians and surgeons from the country and around the world participated in the conference and presented their papers.

The conference was opened by Lieutenant General (r) Karmat, GM Education and Training who welcomed the participants and said that their invaluable input in various fields will help raise the medical care standard.

Varies pharmaceuticals companies & medical equipment suppliers set up their stalls to promote their products. Dr. Shaukat Ali Bangash, the founder and CEO was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony who distributed shields and certificates among the participants.

