Roots International Schools (RIS) & Metropolitan International University College (MIUC) organised a grand sports event named as RIS-MIUC-Sialkot Olympiad-2016 at RIS which concluded with a thought that physical education and activities play a vital role in student’s life, says a press release issued here. The Olympiad 2016 comprised of interschool competitions in different sports events in which the students participated enthusiastically.

The Olympiad 2016 is one of its kind events, amalgamation of diverse happenings. Connect, Create and Collaborate is the theme for the Olympiad 2016. Olympiad is a concept protected by the International Olympic Committee and may be used only within the limits defined by an organizing committee for the Games and activities that come under the umbrella of Olympics. From one game to the next, the scale of the Olympiad varies considerably, sometimes involving activity over the entire Olympiad and other times emphasizing specific periods within it.

Therefore, to encourage and rejuvenate our students, Roots International Schools & MIUC organised a prodigious and spectacular Olympiad opening & closing ceremony followed by musical evening - a concert by Atif Asalam.

Opening Ceremony- started with a parade along the military band.The National athletic champion Usman Chand light the torch for Olympiad. The young athletes took part in different kinds of Sports like Futsal, Cricket, badminton, table tennis, snooker, Gaming (Fifa), wall art, Master Chef and athletics so on. The students also presented different tableaus and performances on the ocassion.

RIS-MIUC-Sialkot- with their energetic and committed faculty members organized a mega event of the year. The event ended with an encouraging note by our dynamic CEO RIS and Rector MIUC Walid Mushatq.

