Islamabad

The investigations are being made against a former public office holder of Balochistan government through the National Accountability Bureau in a mega corruption case of over Rs3 billion and his contacts with banned militant outfit.

According to sources, a former office holder of Balochistan government, who was one of the key accused in billions of rupees scam, was related to a banned outfit and surrendered in the tenure of ex-Chief Minister Dr Abdul Malik while accepting the supremacy of law of the land.

After surrendering before the law authorities, he was made part of the Balochistan government on a senior post. Sources said investigations were being made as what was the real purpose of embezzlement of billions of rupees and whether any amount from embezzled funds was also transferred to the banned militant outfit or not.

0



0







NAB investigating Balochistan ex-official in Rs3b corruption case was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175429-NAB-investigating-Balochistan-ex-official-in-Rs3b-corruption-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NAB investigating Balochistan ex-official in Rs3b corruption case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175429-NAB-investigating-Balochistan-ex-official-in-Rs3b-corruption-case.