Islamabad

The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKP) and Askari Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for provision of safe drinking water in desert area of Tharparkar.

The MoU was signed by AKP senior vice president Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, secretary general Dr. Mushtaq Mangat and two senior official of Askar Bank Dr. Muhammad Tahir Mansoori and Fahad Sardar Khan.

According to the MoU, the Askari Bank would assist the Al-Khidmat Foundation in installation of 13 water hand-pumps which would benefit 280 families hundreds of cattle in water-starved area of Sindh province.

Speaking on the occasion, Ehsanullah Waqas said the Al-Khidmat Foundation has carried out various safe drinking water schemes in far-flung areas of four provinces and Azad Kashmir which are benefiting around nine million people.

These schemes include water filtration plants, hand pump, wells while in Azad Kashmir, the AKP has introduced gravity flow water schemes. "We have also executed safe drinking water schemes in schools and prisons," he said.

