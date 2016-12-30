Islamabad

A lecture on 'radicalisation, extremism and prevention' was held on the International Islamic University's main campus, where the keynote speaker called upon Muslim societies to improve literacy rate and urged for active role of Islamic scholars for dissemination of Islam’s true image.

The lecture was delivered by Masood Ahmed, Director of Community Welfare and Development of Muslim Hands, while the event was organised by the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue of the university. It was presided over by IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

“Education is ultimate answer to the menace of extremism,” said Masood Ahmed. He added that active role of media and Islamic scholars is necessary to deal with the negative propaganda spread against Islam.

He called for meaningful dialogue with a range of people especially in west regarding causes and solutions of radicalisation and extremism. Masood Ahmad said Islam’s view of peace must be reached to the people of western world and that inadequate knowledge of religion, ignorance of the prevailing circumstances and identity crisis were the leading factors behind high incidence of extremism and radicalization.

“Linkage of academia and religious scholars can provide positive results in fight against extremism,” he said. He said the problems of associating extremism and radicalisation to Muslims would prevail unless they weren’t identified and effectively addressed.

On the occasion, the IIU president said Islam was a staunch supporter of peace. “There is no place for extremism and violence in Islam,” he said. He said educational institutions can play pivotal role in discouraging radicalisation. “Muslim scholars should come forward to guide youths and help them adopt Islamic teachings for development and peace,” he said. Earlier, Dr. Huhsnul Amin apprised that audience about the programme and IRD’s role in social service.

