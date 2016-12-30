Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday appreciated the role of the National Defence University (NDU) in providing invaluable security and strategic courses to both civilian and army officers and said he was hopeful that the premier seat of learning would continue carving out a niche for itself in academic field.

The president said this while talking to new NDU President Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar, who called on him at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here. President Mamnoon congratulated Lieutenant General Rizwan on appointment as the NDU president and hoped that the quality and standard of different educational programmes offered by the NDU would further improve and cater to the country's requirements in line with changing defence and security environment in the region. He said he hoped that the new NDU president would discharge responsibilities with dedication and commitment. The NDU president later briefed President Mamnoon about matters relating to the university.

