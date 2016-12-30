Islamabad

Federal government has initiated a long awaited project of modernising examination system and standardisation of educational system throughout the country.

As a first step a two-day conference of all educational boards of Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held today (Friday) at Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad.

Controllers of examination and information technology heads of all the boards will be attending the conference. FBISE has been entrusted with a project ‘Modernisation and Standardisation’ of examination system” by the ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms through Ministry of Federal Education and Training.

The objective of the project is two-pronged; one is to modernise the examination system in line with international standards and second is to standardise the education system in the country by studying the rules, procedure, process prevailing in the educational boards and removing anomalies so that the standardised examination system is evolved throughout the country.

0



0







Conference on modernisation of exam system starts today was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175420-Conference-on-modernisation-of-exam-system-starts-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Conference on modernisation of exam system starts today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175420-Conference-on-modernisation-of-exam-system-starts-today.