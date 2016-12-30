Islamabad: Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Martine Dorance, has addressed all Pakistanis wishing them for the coming New Year.

"As the year 2016 comes to a close, I extend to you and your relatives, in the name of the staff members of the Embassy of France in Pakistan and of the Consulate General of France in Karachi and in my own name, my best wishes of happiness and health for the upcoming New Year.

All through 2016, I have witnessed the resilience of the people of Pakistan in the face of challenging and tragic events but more importantly the formidable potential they hold for the successful social and economic development of their country.

In 2017, France will continue to partner with Pakistan to contribute to the objectives of development and the betterment of current and future Pakistani generations, through higher education, hydroelectric power generation and trade.

With the hope that you will fulfil your dreams and aspirations in 2017, I wish you again a happy new year. Bonne année!

