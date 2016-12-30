Islamabad

As many as 792,000 educated Pakistanis left their country for foreign destinations in search of employment in 2016 that witnessed limited job opportunities and financial constraints due to various reasons.

According to a report compiled by Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, a total of 444,373 Pakistanis found out jobs in Saudi Arabia; 273,639 in United Arab Emirates; 41,065 in Oman; 10,097 in Malaysia; 8,616 in Qatar; 7,475 in Bahrain; and 748 in Kuwait. Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis also succeeded in getting jobs in other countries especially Arab states.

The report said those who went abroad included 4,950 engineers; 4,485 accountant; 6,209 managers; 2,559 doctors; 249 nurses; and 1,106 teachers.

It stated some 3,58,602 residents of Rawalpindi went abroad for employment from 1981 to 2016; 142,166 from Attock; 322,820 from Gujrat; 268,779 from Faisalabad; 268,779 from Sialkot; 314,533 from Sheikhupura; 354,930 from Lahore; 224,586 from Dera Ghazi Khan; 335,261 from Lower Dir; and 118,807 from Abbottabad.

Pakistani emigrants proceed abroad through licensed overseas employment promoters as well as on Direct Employment Visa. Direct Employment Visa is acquired by overseas job seekers either by their own efforts or through their relatives/friends already working/residing in host countries. Every emigrant is registered with the respective Protector of Emigrant after deposit of the government fee with provision of required documents.

