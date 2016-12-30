Briefs

Power outages protested

Our correspondent

KARAK: The residents of different localities, including Kanda Karak, Kanda Bajikhel and adjacent villages, took to the streets here on Thursday against heavy loadshedding.The protesters were led by Qari Badrul Islam. They marched from the Indus Highway to city and held a protest outside the offices of Peshawar Electric Supply Company subdivision on the main road. The speakers flayed the Pesco for the prolonged loadshedding on daily basis which they said had led to drinking water shortage well.

Section 144 in Charsadda

Our correspondent

CHARSADDA: The administration imposed Section 144 in Charsadda district from Thursday till January 10, 2017.A notification issued here stated that the display of weapon, pillion riding and festive firing would not be allowed till January 10. The violators would be booked under Pakistan Penal Code 188.

48m distributed for reconstruction of Kurram houses

Our correspondent

PARACHINAR: The political administration on Thursday distributed compensation amount among 299 persons whose houses were destroyed or damaged in the terror incidents in Kurram Agency. The administration distributed cheques worth Rs48 million among 299 persons. Political Agent Ikramullah Khan distributed the cheques at a ceremony held in Sadda, the Sub-division of Kurram Agency. The family whose house was destroyed was given Rs1,50,000 while Rs50,000 were given to the one whose house damaged. Speaking on the occasion, the official said that government was taking steps for rehabilitation of the affected families. He assured financial support to each affected family.

Currency seized

Our correspondent

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials on Thursday arrested an alleged smuggler after recovering from him Pakistani currency at Torkham border, sources said.They said that during routine checking, the Customs officials at Torkham stopped an Afghan national Muhammad Agha and recovered from him Rs1.2 million Pak currency which he was trying to smuggle to Afghanistan. The accused was sent to Landikotal lock-up for investigation.

Fata to have more Utility Stores: MD

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Pakistan has the plan to open more outlets in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) to facilitate the people. This was stated by the USC Managing Director Waseem Mukhtar and Zonal Manager for Peshawar Syed Mahtab Shah Banori when they called on Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra at the Governor’s House on Thursday. Both the officials briefed the governor on the working of the USC in Fata. They said utility stores had been opened in all the tribal agencies to help the local population and more such outlets would be opened soon. The governor appreciated the performance of the USC and called for improving the working in Fata. Both the USC officials later met the Additional Chief Secretary Fata.

PTI, PML-N supporters clash in Mardan

Our correspondent

MARDAN: The supporters of provincial Education Minister Mohammad Atif Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers clashed on the issue of inauguration of the newly constructed rooms at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Takht Bhai on Thursday, local sources said.Atif Khan drove to Takht Bhai to inaugurate the newly built rooms at the school in Pir Sado village when supporters of PML-N lawmaker Jamshed Mohmand reached there and chanted slogans against the provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).The PTI workers, who were accompanying Atif Khan, also raised slogans against Jamshed Mohmand and the PML-N. “Harsh words were also used by both sides against each other,” the sources added.

Compensated

Our correspondent

WANA: The political administration on Thursday distributed compensation cheques among the affectees of military operation Rah-e-Nijat in South Waziristan Agency.Assistant Political Agent Naibuddin distributed the compensation cheques among the owners whose properties were either damaged or destroyed during the military operation launched to stamp out militancy. The tribespeople belonging to the Sararogha tehsil were given the compensation cheques.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175415-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175415-Briefs.