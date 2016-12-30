PESHAWAR: The Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in Beijing on Thursday approved, in principle, three mega development projects for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to an official handout, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, who represented his province at the meeting, expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the deliberations of the JCC.The projects approved for the KP included 1700 megawatt run of the river electricity project, circular railway track between Peshawar-Charsadda-Nowshera-Mardan and Swabi and establishment of a state-of-the-art Economic Zone along the motorway.

The chief minister also floated the idea of future alternate route during the course of meeting connecting China town Kashghar via Khunjarab- Bisham- Swat- Chakdara and Gilgit- Chitral and Chakdara.

Moreover the chief minister presented the case of his province about the CPEC as the JCC agreed to construct double fast railway track between Peshawar and Karachi and Peshawar- Dera Ismail Khan besides dualization of the Indus Highway connecting Peshawar with Derra Ismail Khan and onward to Karachi.

The KP inked MoU for students exchange program with Chinese Shandong University. In an interaction with Chinese media after the JCC meeting the chief minister said he was satisfied with the outcome of the JCC meeting.

To a question by a Chinese journalist, the chief minister clarified that no one had any objection to the construction of central route of the CPEC. He maintained that since the people of KP were not well aware, APC was convened for that.

0



0







Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee approves three mega projects for KP was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175406-Pak-China-Joint-Cooperation-Committee-approves-three-mega-projects-for-KP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee approves three mega projects for KP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175406-Pak-China-Joint-Cooperation-Committee-approves-three-mega-projects-for-KP.