21 criminal gangs busted in Peshawar in three months

CCPO claims crime rate decreased in city

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar police have claimed busting 21 criminal gangs within three months which were involved in 106 cases of dacoity, robbery, snatching, car-lifting and other street crimes.

“We have arrested 112 criminals and recovered Rs15.5 million in cash, US dollars and Saudi riyals. The City Police also recovered 15 cars, 15 motorcycles, 80 cellular phones, eight Kalashnikovs, 29 pistols, five hand-grenades, 40 tolas of gold ornaments, 10kg charas, 62 litres of wine and seized belongings of over Rs45 million of criminals,” Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Muhammad Tahir Khan, said at a press briefing at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

Flanked by SSP Operations Sajjad Khan and SSP Investigations Faisal Shehzad, the CCPO said more than 25 percent decrease was recorded in the crime rate this year compared to 2015 due to police search and strike operations.

The gangs busted included Miandad Group, involved in dacoity, a 10-member gang was involved in Rs110 million robbery at money changing market in 2015, five-member Faqirabad gang, inter-provincial gang involved in car snatching, tampering of vehicles and their selling, four-member mobile snatching gang, which was sending mobile to Afghanistan after snatching and others.

In 2016, he said, there were a total of 840 cases of robbery, snatching, burglary and theft, which were 386 cases less than the total number of 1123 reported in year 2015. The CCPO said a decline was witnessed in kidnapping for ransom cases in 2016 as 70 percent decline was recorded in kidnapping for ransom and 17 percent in ordinary kidnapping.

“In 2016, the Peshawar Police conducted 1026 search and strike operations. A total of 2,125 proclaimed offenders were arrested, 22 percent higher than the total proclaimed offenders arrested in 2015,” he said, adding that the police recovered 4,856 weapons and 55,000 rounds of different bores.

Besides, he said, the Capital City Police also recovered 9,147kg narcotics, which is 32 percent greater than the one seized previous in 2015. The Capital City Police chief said the Peshawar police ran four “one month” special campaigns in the last quarter of 2016. These were against festive firing, gambling, usury and narcotics.

About campaign against festive firing, he said 445 cases were registered against the violators. He said that 137 cases were registered under the Gambling Act and 979 persons were arrested and Rs47,13,519 were recovered from them.

The senior cop said 65 cases were registered against persons involved in usury and 78 accused were arrested. About narcotics, he said, 600 cases were registered against 770 peddlers after their arrest. He said that the police recovered 478kg charas, 14.99kg heron, 51kg opium and 132 litres of liquor.

To a question, the CCPO said the Peshawar police were also going to start a decisive campaign against the ice users in the city within a week. He said that there are reports that ice is very dangerous addiction and mostly youths including girls were using it.

The CCPO praised the role and effective action of the Capital City Police in controlling crimes. He said the police was using scientific methods in nabbing the robbers and criminals. He said Peshawar was a highly populated city and complete control on crimes was difficult, but the police were doing their best to contain it.

