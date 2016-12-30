Cruel practices

In a country where there has been little attention given to the welfare of animals, including endangered species, the petition moved before the Lahore High Court by two well-known social activists demanding an end to fights arranged between animals in order to offer perverse ‘pleasure’ to audiences is notable. The petition mentions dogfights, bear fights and monkey fights in particular. It is encouraging that LHC chief justice has asked both the federal and Punjab governments for a response on the issue. While bearbaiting, a practice involving pitching a tethered bear against two or more dogs, is illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1890, the practice continues notably in parts of Punjab and Sindh. The bear is often declawed and its canine teeth removed in order to raise the possibility that the dogs will bring it down to the ground in the staged ‘fight’. The petition mentions a loophole in the law under which other animal fights remain legal. An effort was made in the early 2000s to ban bear baiting after protests from international organisations, notably People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, While this has, to some extent, been effective, the fights continue in many areas. The petition suggests that allowing animal fighting promotes brutality in society and makes suffering acceptable. Most importantly, it points out that such contests are essentially inhumane and go against Islam.

There are of course many other practices which involve immense cruelty to animals in our country. These include the treatment of caged animals at circuses, at political rallies where they are produced as symbols and even at zoos. The overburdening of donkey carts, the dyeing of chicks to give them bright, attractive colours in a practice which kills the birds within days are other examples. The petition in question could play a pivotal role in drawing attention to some of these practices and putting forward the idea that, as humans, we need to treat other living creatures with respect. The response from the government bodies concerned with this will be eagerly awaited and the court will need to determine whether new legislation is required to bar the practices that take place across the country as a means to entertain people, with betting often a part of the attraction that such activities hold for those who gather to watch.

Cruel practices was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175397-Cruel-practices/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cruel practices" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175397-Cruel-practices.