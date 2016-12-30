A deadly virus

Chikungunya is an infection caused by the Chikungunya virus (CHIKV). Symptoms include fever and joint pain. These typically occur two to twelve days after exposure. Several cases of the fatal disease have been reported in Karachi. The disease is caused by a mosquito bite and unfortunately its medical treatment doesn’t exist. The most effective means of prevention are protection against contact with the disease-carrying mosquitoes and controlling mosquito populations by limiting their habitat. Open sewers have affected the city’s cleanliness. Mosquito control focuses on eliminating the standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs and develop as larva; if elimination of the standing water is not possible, insecticides or biological control agents can be added. Methods of protection against contact with mosquitoes include using insect repellents. Since the poor have affected the most, the government should distribute free-of-charge insect repellents to such families.

Since it is already a winter season, long sleeves and trousers can comfortably be worn to protect oneself from a mosquito bite. As infected mosquitoes often feed and rest inside homes, securing screens on windows and doors will help keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Zubaria Rehman

Islamabad

