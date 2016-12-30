Fix the roads

This is to bring the attention of the concerned authorities to the sub-standard conditions of road in Barnala. The present status of roads is totally unacceptable with the roads full of pot holes and sub-standard construction material. The most affected are local commuters. Since the concerned roads remain busy practically the whole day, buses and cars get stuck in traffic jam. Students get late for school, employees are late for offices and in some extreme cases, even ambulances couldn’t reach on time.

Local residents have tried to inform the local authority by both verbal and written means, but no concrete action has been taken regarding the situation to date. The concerned authorities are requested to look into the matter urgently and do the needful, such as repairing and maintenance of road, at the earliest.

Muhammad Amer Hanif

Barnala AJK

