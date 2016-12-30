The sinking sector

This refers to the news report ‘Govt urged for holistic approach to promote exports’ (Dec 28). The country’s exports are in decline for the third year running and expected to fall below $20 billion this year, the lowest level seen in the last seven years. On the other hand, the exports of the countries in the region are booming and even Bangladesh exports are projected to reach US$ 34 billion.

Is it not a shame that we have been overtaken by countries which obtained independence as recent as 1971 and endowed with little natural resources? One is baffled at the government’s utter neglect of the export sector which is a key to Pakistan’s economic sustainability. The government seems to be bereft of ideas to stall the decline.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

