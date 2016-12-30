Food wastage

The absence of a factory which can preserve food items has resulted in the wastage of fruits available in Gilgit-Baltistan. The agriculture department has not carried out any constructive efforts for preserving the food items. Despite the availability of adequate funds, no work has been done to date. Unavailability of modern techniques of irrigation and lack of staff have negatively affected the already declined sector.

GB is home to some exotic spices, but the government’s negligence is affecting the region’s ability to export its spices across the world. The concerned authorities are requested to take notice of the deplorable state of the region

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

