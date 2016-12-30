Energy is what drives nations to development and prosperity which is amply demonstrated by China with its structure and planning and the vision of its leaders. This has set the country on a course to become the largest economy in the world and currently only second to the US. In order to avert the energy crisis, Pakistan must follow the Chinese model. The problem in our country is lack of planning, misallocation of funds and a great reliance on foreign help to alleviate problems. Leaders should look for means of energy in the country making it self-sufficient. The severe the crisis the more stagnant the economy, which in turn inflates prices and more problems for the common man.

Another thing that everyone must realise is taking up responsibility. For the country’s growth and prosperity, every man and woman must take responsibility and be hard working. On the other hand, the government must take measures for producing energy with an emphasis on building dams, solar energy and even producing energy from the wind. All means must be explored to take the country out of the energy crisis.

Raheel Ghumman

Islamabad

0



0







Energy crisis was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175389-Energy-crisis/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Energy crisis" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175389-Energy-crisis.