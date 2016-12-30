No surprise

While addressing PPP workers on the ninth death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, the former president, Asif Ali Zardari, announced that he’d like to become a member of parliament in the future. It seems that all political leaders only want ‘power’ under the umbrella of democracy.

In our country, democracy has never been beneficial for the common man. The success of democracy is the betterment of the public. It is time political leaders did something to eliminate poverty, hunger and disparity among the people. Every citizen should be able to enjoy their rights so that they may lead his/her life with self esteem. All political leaders are requested to give top priority to the welfare of the public.

Tariq Hussain Khan

Karachi

