On the right track

It is quite commendable that three industrial zones are going to be established in Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) along the CPEC routes and an investment of around Rs400 billion is expected in these industrial zones. According to the details, two industrial-estates are planned to be set up in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura in Punjab and one industrial-estate in Haripur in KP. Investment is expected to be made in these industrial-estates by way of establishing factories and purchasing land. In the Faisalabad industrial zone alone 650 new factories are expected to be set up. It is good to note that after the initial period of planning and approvals that spread over three years, the CPEC has started giving results. It can be said that the impact of the project is not going to be limited to the Chinese investment of $46 billion in the energy and infrastructure projects. The investment will go a long way in boosting the national economy and reducing unemployment considerably in the country.

After the inauguration of the Gwadar Port, the image of Pakistan has considerably improved, the CPEC has brought new investment opportunities and has allowed a large number of countries around the globe to use the CPEC routes for their trade activities. All this is quite appreciable. It seems that the dream of an era of progress, prosperity and development is fast being turned into reality. Also, the ever-lasting friendship between China and Pakistan is being further strengthened with the passage of time creating more economic opportunities for the country.

M Z Rifat

Lahore

