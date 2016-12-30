Briefs

SBP mops up Rs150bln in OMO

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan mopped up Rs150 billion from the money market for one-day through its open market operation on Thursday. The rate of return accepted is 5.55 percent per annum, a statement issued by the central bank added.

NBP makes strides in PMYBL Scheme

News Desk

KARACHI: Loan disbursements of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) under the Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) Scheme rose to approximately Rs15 billion with the total number of borrowers exceeding 14,700 by December 28, a statement said on Thursday.

“The NBP effectively improved its internal processes for disbursement, and as a result we have witnessed significant growth in loan disbursed under the PMYBL Scheme,” A spokesperson for the bank said.

“Last year, the total portfolio of PMYBL Scheme was Rs6.25 billion and the total number of borrowers was 6,791. This year with 140 percent increase in loan portfolio size, a significant and impressive growth is witnessed in PMYBL Scheme roll out through NBP.”

Admore to launch brand refresh

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Admore Gas Pvt Ltd will launch a complete brand refresh on January 1, 2017 to reflect its new progressive outlook and updated identity, said Nadeem Jafarey, CEO of Admore, on Thursday.

“We have earmarked a sum of Rs1 billion for brand refreshing and want to be consumers’ first choice,” Jafarey said, adding that the oil marketing company (OMC) plans to increase its market share from the existing 1.9 percent to 6-7 percent in the next five years.

The company also undertook major capital expenditure to comprehensively build its storage capacity in North and South regions of the country. It has extensively upgraded its Machike storage terminal in Punjab and is currently building storage facility at Daulatpur with a capacity of 3,200 metric tons. The facility would be ready by January 31, 2017.

Jafarey said that the company is also developing storage facilities in Shikarpur and Mehmood Kot to cater to the retail network requirements in Sindh and Balochistan. The modernised look and design will be launched at 25 retail outlets spread nationwide, which would later be introduced throughout the 471 Admore retail outlets over a period of time. Admore Gas displayed phenomenal growth in 2016, achieving a volume growth of 461 percent to 174,000 metric tons as against 31,000 metric tons in 2015.

Kuroda sees steady Japan recovery

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he expects Japan´s economy to enjoy a steady recovery throughout next year as global headwinds die down, according to the Nikkei newspaper, reinforcing market expectations that the central bank will hold off on expanding stimulus in the foreseeable future.

"There are many things we can do if necessary" to jump-start growth, Kuroda said in an interview with Nikkei published on Thursday, dismissing views held by some analysts that the BOJ has run out of policy ammunition after more than three years of aggressive money printing.

But he said brightening prospects for the global economy, rising Japanese stock prices and a reversal of excessive yen gains will allow Japan´s economy to sustain a steady economic recovery throughout next year.

"Overall, both the global and Japan´s economies are moving in a positive and more desirable direction," he added in an interview conducted on Tuesday.

Regarding the expected policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Kuroda said he did not expect the new administration to implement extreme steps such as trade restrictions as they would hurt the U.S. economy as well as well as the economies of trade rivals.

Gategroup buys 50pc stake in Servair

ZURICH: Swiss airline catering company Gategroup Holding said on Thursday it was buying Air France KLM´s catering business Servair for 237.5 million euros ($248.31 million), including debt, to create the world´s leading inflight catering group.

After the deal, Gategroup will be serving more than 300 airline customers and expects annual revenue to exceed 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.29 billion), the group said in a statement.

The enterprise value of 237.5 million euros is based on a 50 percent stake in Servair, Gategroup said.

Air France-KLM said in May it was entering exclusive negotiations with Gategroup´s parent Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group to sell a stake in Servair and transfer operational control to HNA.

Gategroup said it would finance the acquisition initially through a bridge facility which would be replaced by a capital market transaction likely to be in the first half of 2017.Gategroup said Lazard was acting as its financial adviser on the deal. HNA Group bought Gategroup in a $1.5 billion deal earlier this year.

Sprint to create 5,000 US jobs

Washington: Telecom firm Sprint said it will create 5,000 US jobs over the next 15 months, and pledged Wednesday to work with President-elect Donald Trump to boost the US economy. Trump first made the announcement at his luxury Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, telling reporters that Sprint called him with the news.

"We just had some very good news," he said. "Because of what is happening and the spirit and the hope, I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States. They have taken them from other countries."

Sprint, owned mostly by Japan´s SoftBank, which already has announced a commitment to major US investments, released its statement nearly an hour later, clarifying that not all the jobs would come from overseas. Sprint announced a "commitment to create or bring back to America 5,000 jobs," although it has no specific plans yet.

