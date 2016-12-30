LAHORE: SNGPL during the period from July 2016 to September 2016 has earned a profit before tax amounting to Rs 1,999 million and profit after tax of Rs 1,399 million. During last year corresponding period the Company sustained a loss before tax of Rs 776 million and loss after tax of Rs 543 million.

The earning per share for the period is Rs 2.21 as against loss per share of Re. 0.86 for the period ended September 30, 2015. Before and after tax profit declared by the Company for the quarter July-September is the highest ever profit earned by the Company in any quarter of the preceding years.

Despite all the economic challenges and financial constraints, the Company has turned around into a profit making organization. This has primarily been achieved by reducing UFG losses to 8.50% as against 10.57% in the corresponding period, the financial impact of which is saving of Rs 1,233 million.

The Board of Directors has appreciated the efforts of the Company and its Management and directed the Management to further endeavor for improvement of operational and financial results during the next three quarters of current financial year.

