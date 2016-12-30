Frankfurt: Lending to households and companies picked up in November in the euro zone, the European Central Bank said on Thursday, signalling that its efforts to encourage spending and investment are gaining traction.

Loans to households in the single currency area grew by 1.9 percent year-on-year, compared to 1.8 percent a month earlier, the bank said. Lending to firms accelerated by 2.2 percent, up from 2.1 percent in October.

IHS Markit economist Howard Archer described the figures as "a pleasing set of news for the ECB". "The ECB will particularly welcome a pick-up in the growth rate in eurozone bank lending to businesses to a more than five-year high in November," he said.

The ECB has embarked on an unprecedented stimulus programme to drive up lending and inflation in the euro area, and the monthly loan growth statistics are seen as a key indicator of the effectiveness of its measures.

Faced with a still lacklustre recovery and a string of financial and political risks on the horizon in 2017, ECB chief Mario Draghi announced earlier this month that the bank would extend a massive bond-buying scheme aimed at pumping cash into the economy.

