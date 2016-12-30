SINGAPORE: Chicago corn and wheat futures rebounded on Thursday, recouping some of last session´s losses with prices underpinned by a weaker dollar and short-covering ahead of the year-end break.

Soybeans firmed although gains were capped by easing concerns over the South American crop. The most-active corn futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.3 percent to $3.49-1/4 a bushel by 0337 GMT, having closed down 1.9 percent in the previous session.

Wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.03-1/4 a bushel and soybeans added 0.4 percent to $10.20-1/2 a bushel. "There is a rebound in grain markets but the pace of business is slow before the holidays," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "The U.S. dollar is weak against the yen. Currency move is the key factor in markets today rather than anything else."

The dollar sagged against the yen early on Thursday as U.S. yields dropped overnight to two-week lows, but the greenback managed to hold steady against the euro and pound. A weaker dollar supports commodity prices as it makes products cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

