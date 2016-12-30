Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded dull trading on Thursday, while spot rates increased by Rs50/maund, dealers said.

Spot rates rose Rs50 to Rs6,250/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,698/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,385/maund and Rs6,843/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said the market would likely to witness dull trading for the rest of the week, as holiday mood of traders continued along with the closing season for the mills. “The Market will pick up the pace next week,” he added. KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 3,500 bales in between Rs6,275/maund to Rs6,500/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Daharki and Ghotki in Sindh, while trade from Punjab stations was recorded from Dharanwala, Lodhran, Taunsa Sharif, Kabirwala and Rahim Yar Khan.

