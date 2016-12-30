London

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after a surprise increase in U.S. inventories helped stall an upwards trend that has pushed global crude benchmarks to their highest levels since July last year.

U.S. light crude was down 20 cents at $53.86 by 0930 GMT, while North Sea Brent crude was up 5 cents at $56.27 a barrel.

Traded volumes were thin with many investors away for year-end holidays, although the expiry of the front-month February ICE Brent contract on Thursday could generate some activity.

Both crude oil benchmarks have made big gains this month since OPEC and other producers agreed to curb production in an attempt to balance an oversupplied fuel market.

"The market is in good shape although it might fail to make significant advances this year," said analyst Tamas Varga at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

"If that is the case the uptrend should continue in early January."

