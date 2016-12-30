Bengaluru

Gold prices rose to their highest in two weeks on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar fell, but gains were limited on expectations of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,147.56 an ounce by 0631 GMT, after reaching its highest since Dec. 14. at $1,149.84 earlier in the session.

The metal was also on track for its biggest one-day rise since Nov. 28. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7 percent at $1,148.50 per ounce.

"I think it´s because of the dollar, which has weakened a little bit," said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, eased about 0.4 percent at 102.910. The dollar sagged against the yen on Thursday, weighed down by U.S. yields slipping to two-week lows and an ebb in risk appetite that favoured the safe-haven Japanese currency.

Gold was poised to end the year up after three straight annual declines.

0



0







Gold rises was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175372-Gold-rises/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gold rises" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175372-Gold-rises.