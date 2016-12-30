Hot Now

SYDNEY: Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after Wall Street suffered a mild setback after weeks of gains, while a pullback in U.S. yields prompted year-end profit taking in the dollar.

Japan´s Nikkei shed 1.3 percent as the yen firmed and Toshiba Corp dived 16 percent after news of potential massive writedowns led to a downgrade of its credit ratings.

S&P said it expected shareholder equity to "drastically shrink", eroding the conglomerate´s financial resilience.

Moves elsewhere were more modest.

Australia´s main index recouped early losses to finish flat at a 17-month peak, while stocks in Shanghai added 0.2 percent.

MSCI´s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.19 percent.

The pullback on Wall Street came amid light volumes and likely reflected caution about what the New Year might bring, given Wednesday was the first session when trades actually settle in January.

The Dow fell 0.56 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84 percent and the Nasdaq 0.89 percent.

Boeing fell 0.9 percent after Delta Air Lines cancelled a $4-billion order for 18 Dreamliner aircraft.

