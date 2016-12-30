Buying spree continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday with improved turnover, as institutional investors’ accumulated stocks ahead of the year-end results announcement season, dealers said.

Faisal Bilwani at Elixir Securities said equities closed positive at fresh record high after volatile trading. “The day witnessed a significant surge in the activity, as over 390 million shares exchanged hands on the KSE All Index, up over 80 percent as compared to this week's average.”

The KSE-100 shares index gained 242.03 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 47,666.66 points. The KSE-30 shares index gained 105.93 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 25,771.81 points.

As many as 427 scrips remained active, of which 282 advanced, 130 declined and 15 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 390.854 million as compared to 273.091 million shares a day ago.

Dealers said the benchmark KSE-100 Index remained the green zone throughout the day; however, a mild intraday profit-taking during the day primarily in the index names kept investors on the lookout.

Oils ended the day lower, as they tracked volatile global crude, while fertilisers that came in the limelight a day ago over better offtake numbers continued to hold the ground, along with pharmaceuticals and selective illiquid industrials that edged up on possible end of the year window dressing.

Notables that led volumes were mostly small cap speculative plays with the exception of Fauji Cement (FCCL) 5.0 percent that added to recent gains on bets that company will have full capacity sooner than expected. To recall, FCCL's Line II suffered a major damage in May that put near 68 percent of its 3.4mn tons of capacity out of production.

An analyst at Global Research said the local bourse witnessed another overwhelming session as index remained buoyant throughout the day.

“Volumes for the benchmark index also surged by 40 percent owing to increased investors’ confidence”. Cement sector remained in limelight with highest turnover of 63mn shares likely in anticipation of better off-take for the month of December.

Going forward analysts expect volatile trading tomorrow as the year closes with likely window dressing in illiquid while index names may see selective interest with thin institutional participation primarily from foreign investors.

Companies posting highest gains include Unilever Foods, up Rs282 to close at Rs5932/share and Sanofi Aventis, up Rs129.54 to close at Rs2720.41/share.

Companies posting major losses include Bata Pakistan, down Rs230 to end at Rs4470/share and Nestle Pakistan, down Rs145.71 to end at Rs9000/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Dost Steels Limited with a turnover of 40.103 million shares. The scrip gained 99 paisas to close at Rs11.52/share. Bank of Punjab was second with a turnover of 35.027 million shares. It gained 84 paisas to end at Rs18.40/share.

K-Electric Limited was third with a turnover of 28.457 million shares. It gained 05 paisas to finish at Rs9.30/share.

