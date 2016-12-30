Print Story
X
-
Forex reserves up to $23.286blnDecember 30, 2016Print : Business
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $23.286 billion during the week ended December 23 on account of official inflows, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves stood at $23.132 billion a week. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose $109 million to $18.299 billion against $18.190 billion during the previous week. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks amounted to $4.986 billion as compared to $4.941 billion a week ago.