KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $23.286 billion during the week ended December 23 on account of official inflows, the central bank said on Thursday. The forex reserves stood at $23.132 billion a week. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose $109 million to $18.299 billion against $18.190 billion during the previous week. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks amounted to $4.986 billion as compared to $4.941 billion a week ago.

