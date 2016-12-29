PESHAWAR: Commander of the Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt paid a two-day visit to the North Waziristan Agency.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was given a detailed briefing about the prevailing situation with special emphasis on the progress of the Temporarily Displaced Persons’ return. During his two-day-long visit, Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt also interacted with troops deployed at the forward posts. The corps commander expressed satisfaction at the operational readiness, state of morale and motivation of the troops, added the ISPR press release.

