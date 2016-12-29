KARACHI: Three years on, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) described by Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as a game changer for the entire region here has entered into full implementation in 2016 and remarkable progress have been achieved.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong reiterated on many occasions that 16 early harvest projects, including several power stations, highways and projects related to the Gwadar Port are under construction and tens of thousands of new jobs have been created for local people, the Xinhua news agency stated in a lengthy news reports in its popular Yearender series.

“The CPEC is building a more amicable bond between our two brotherly countries. Our friendly cooperation is ushering in a golden era for greater development,” said Sun during the ceremony of installation of a new chandelier at the mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on December 17.

Last month, a trade convoy organised by the two countries successfully passed through the western part of Pakistan for the first time from the north to the south, proving the connectivity of local roads and the realisation of the concept of one corridor with multiple passages under the CPEC.

Meanwhile, the Gwadar Port also marked its first export of massive containers to overseas destinations in November showing that the port’s designed handling capacity has been restored. Since the commencement of the CPEC, 2016 is the year when we have seen a project completed or start working.

In addition to the Gwadar Port operations, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also inaugurated a number of other projects in the country, especially in some routes in the western part of the CPEC.

There are at least 39 projects, the majority of them related to energy where obvious progress has been seen during 2016, Saeed Chaudhry, Director of the Islamabad Council for International Affairs, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Chaudhry’s remarks include the second phase of upgrading the Karakorum Highway from Havelian to Thakot and the highway linking Pakistan’s largest cities of Karachi and Lahore. Both of the two highways have been smoothly implemented and for the former the Abbottabad Tunnel construction project has begun and seen substantive progress.

