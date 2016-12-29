Trump urges Israel to stand strong amid int’l pressure; Netanyahu denounces speech; Abbas says Palestinians can talk peace if settlements halt

WASHINGTON: In a stern parting shot, US Secretary of State John Kerry warned Israel on Wednesday that building settlements on Palestinian land threatens the country’s very future as a democracy.

“Today, there are a similar number of Jews and Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea,” he told an audience of diplomats. “They have a choice. They can choose to live together in one state, or they can separate into two states.

“But here is a fundamental reality: if the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic -- it cannot be both - and it won’t ever really be at peace,” he argued. Kerry was speaking against the backdrop of a diplomatic firestorm that was triggered last week when, on Obama’s instruction, US diplomats failed to veto a UN Security Council resolution criticising Israel.

Less than four weeks before President Barack Obama leaves office, Kerry accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of allowing Israel to slide towards a “perpetual occupation”.

With president-elect Donald Trump taking office on January 20, and already urging Israel to “stand strong” in the face of international pressure, it was not clear what impact Kerry hopes to have on the peace process.

But his comprehensive and at times angry speech laid down parameters for a peace deal -- two states within their pre-1967 frontiers and with a shared capital in Jerusalem -- that he hopes will outlast Obama. Washington officials have refused to say what they might do next, but Israel fears the administration could attempt to codify these principles in a UN resolution or statement by the Middle East diplomatic quartet.

Either way, they will certainly reject Kerry’s rebuke. Netanyahu immediately denounced the speech as “skewed against Israel” and, according to an Israeli NGO, Jerusalem authorities authorised a new four-story block of settler homes just ahead of it. He was also due to make a statement at his office in response to Kerry.

According to another report from Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Wednesday he was ready to resume peace efforts with Israel if it stopped settlement building, reacting to a major speech by US Secretary of State John Kerry.

