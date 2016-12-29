-
Bilawal seeks proposals for Punjab rallies
December 29, 2016
KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday instructed the senior party members to recommend a schedule for rallies across the Punjab province.
According to media reports, in the first phase of anti-government movement the PPP will lead protest rallies in central Punjab while in the later half rallies will be convened in other cities.
Bilawal has begun to deliberate on the movement with the party’s senior members to ensure its success. The PPP leadership has decided to approach different opposition parties to gain support. The schedule and location of rallies in central Punjab would be finalised in the coming few days.
Meanwhile, Bilawal has directed the members to prepare for the coming general elections in 2018 and organise the party.