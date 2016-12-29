Five held in Toba poisonous liquor case

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police have arrested five accused, including the prime suspect, in the poisonous liquor case and claimed that the suspects sold aftershave lotion as liquor, which claimed 35 lives in the incident.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Usman Akram Gondal said the deaths were caused by gulping aftershave lotion not liquor. He claimed that the prime suspect Sawan Masih and five others had been arrested while two others involved in the incident had already died.

He said Chuttiana police station’s accused sweeper Sawan Masih was also a rickshaw driver and Iqbal Rakka Masih, Sajjad Masih and Adeel Mani Masih took 20-litre chemical can to Mubarakabad on the Christmas day.

He said the chemical was used as aftershave lotion and the accused persons mixed it with other poisonous chemicals or water and sold it to the people in the locality, which caused deaths.

He said the shop owners, M Shahid, his brother M Qasim and their salesman M Ashfaq, had also been arrested for selling chemical to the accused. He revealed that Iqbal Rakka Masih and Kamran Masih had already died due to consumption of the said chemical while another accused Adeel Mani Masih was under treatment at Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

However, the DPO claimed that no policeman was involved in supplying liquor to the Christian community at Mubarakabad.

Meanwhile, scores of Christians staged a demonstration and blocked Shorkot Road in protest when the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) members arrived at Mubarakabad to probe the tragedy due to use of poisonous liquor.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and demanded the Punjab CM to visit Toba personally. Due to protest, the CMIT members left the locality. Meanwhile, PML-N minority wing district president Rashid Jalal Masih claimed that majority of the protesters were workers of PTI and the PPP. He said due to the protest, the Christian community could not apprise the CMIT about their demands. He said 37 bodies of Christians had been buried while eight Muslims had also been buried. He said 40 Christians and seven Muslims were killed in the tragedy. However, the district police spokesman claimed that the figure of 47 deaths was wrong and 37 persons had died so far.

NNI adds: The DPO presented the accused in Mubarakabad tragedy before media in his press conference. Meanwhile, initial investigation report submitted to the CM revealed that the police had seized liquor two months ago and allegedly sold it to the accused persons on the Christmas. Meanwhile, Bishop Joseph Arshad said he had been informed that the liquor was brought from Chuttiana police station’s storehouse. Residents of the area alleged that Sawan Masih, a sweeper at Chuttiana police station, had sold liquor to Sajjad Masih, a District Police Lines sanitation worker.

