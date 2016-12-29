Plea bargain a tool to carry forward probe, claims NAB chief

‘Pildat, Transparency International have

hailed performance of anti-graft body’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Wednesday said plea bargaining is a tool to carry forward investigations into corruption cases.

He said NAB always performed within the ambit of the Constitution and provision of the plea bargain exists not only in the laws of many countries but also in Pakistan, which helped recover money from looters and plunderers.

In an informal talk with the media, Chaudhry said under Section 25-B of the Accountability Ordinance, every criminal is bound to place a request for plea bargain for settlement of case. "The request for plea bargain is thoroughly reviewed and opinion of law experts is also sought and finally approval for the plea bargain is submitted before the Accountability Court for approval,” he said.

He denied the news of swindling of Rs40 billion in the Balochistan corruption scam, saying that it was baseless as there was collective embezzlement of Rs2.2 billion in the corruption case.

He revealed that the total budget for development in the province was six billion rupees while cash and properties worth Rs3.2 billion were were recovered from those involved in the corruption scandal. “Total embezzlement was of Rs2.2 billion, involving former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani and front man Sohail Majeed Shah,” he said.

He said the Accountability Bureau deposits each and every penny in the national kitty, recovered through the process of plea bargain. He said under the plea bargain a person confessed to his crime and is ineligible to take part in the national politics for a period of 10 years besides he is also ineligible to take loan from any banks or financial institutions. If he is government employee, the applicant stands removed from his job routinely, he said.

He said whatsoever amount is received is deposited in the national exchequer. He recalled that the NAB had recovered Rs3.5 billion from the ill-famed ‘Double Shah’ and returned the money to as many as 28,899 affectees who were lured by him.

He added Mufti Ahsan who had deprived thousands of people from Rs8 billion in the ‘Modarba Companies Scandal’ had been sent to jail without involving them in plea bargain, therefore most of the affected people in the scam still remain high and dry as their money has not been returned to them.

He said that former Chief Justice of Supreme Court (SC) Iftikhar Chaudhry had given a verdict in 2012 in the Rental Power Projects case and the NAB acting on the court’s order had recovered Rs12 billion under the plea bargain from the owners of the RPPs and got them deposited in the national exchequer. Yet to another question, he said that a number of institutions including Pildat and Transparency International have hailed the performance of the NAB.

