Free medical camps arranged

From Our Correspondent

TOBA TEK SINGH: Population Welfare Department Wednesday arranged free medical camps in Chak 319/GB and Chak 739/GB.

According a press release, the department’s family clinic in Kamalia THQ hospital in-charge Dr Farah Huma examined the patients and free ultrasound facility was available for female patients. Some 740 patients were examined at the camps.

0



0







TOBA TEK SINGH City News was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175298-TOBA-TEK-SINGH-City-News/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "TOBA TEK SINGH City News" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175298-TOBA-TEK-SINGH-City-News.