PAKPATTAN City NewsDecember 29, 2016Print : National
Boy drowns
From Our Correspondent
PAKPATTAN: A ten-year-old boy drowned on Wednesday.
Reportedly, Bilal Ahmad, son of Mureed Hussain of Chak 45/EB was playing on the bank of a canal when he fell into it and drowned.
GIRL KIDNAPPED: A girl was kidnapped on Wednesday.
Reportedly, Muhammad Iqbal Anjum of Chak 81/D and his sister were driving a motorcycle when accused Muhammad Iqbal and his accomplices abducted the girl.
Police have registered a case.
LAWYERS OBSERVE STRIKE: Lawyers of District Bar Association, Pakpattan and Tehsil Bar Association, Arifwala Wednesday observed a complete strike, urging the government to issue the notification of the Lahore High Court (Sahiwal bench).
FRAUDSTERS BOOKED: Police booked nine fraudsters on Wednesday.
Reportedly, accused Javed and his accomplices took Rs 1,500,000 from Saber Nadeem of Fareednagar, Pakpattan on the pretext of launching a business. When Saber demanded the amount back, they refused.
Police have registered a case.
BOOTLEGGERS HELD: Police Wednesday booked two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.
Police arrested accused Malik Qurban of Chapper Moore, Arifwala with 100 liter liquor, accused Ali Ejaz of Chak 65/EB with five liter liquor .
Police have registered cases.
PO ESCAPES: A proclaimed offender Wednesday escaped with the connivance of his accomplice.
Reportedly, police raided Chak 27/EB to arrest PO Ali Saddique but he was alerted before the police arrival by his accomplice Allah Ditta and escaped.
Police have registered a case.