Boy drowns

PAKPATTAN: A ten-year-old boy drowned on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Bilal Ahmad, son of Mureed Hussain of Chak 45/EB was playing on the bank of a canal when he fell into it and drowned.

GIRL KIDNAPPED: A girl was kidnapped on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Muhammad Iqbal Anjum of Chak 81/D and his sister were driving a motorcycle when accused Muhammad Iqbal and his accomplices abducted the girl.

Police have registered a case.

LAWYERS OBSERVE STRIKE: Lawyers of District Bar Association, Pakpattan and Tehsil Bar Association, Arifwala Wednesday observed a complete strike, urging the government to issue the notification of the Lahore High Court (Sahiwal bench).

FRAUDSTERS BOOKED: Police booked nine fraudsters on Wednesday.

Reportedly, accused Javed and his accomplices took Rs 1,500,000 from Saber Nadeem of Fareednagar, Pakpattan on the pretext of launching a business. When Saber demanded the amount back, they refused.

Police have registered a case.

BOOTLEGGERS HELD: Police Wednesday booked two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

Police arrested accused Malik Qurban of Chapper Moore, Arifwala with 100 liter liquor, accused Ali Ejaz of Chak 65/EB with five liter liquor .

Police have registered cases.

PO ESCAPES: A proclaimed offender Wednesday escaped with the connivance of his accomplice.

Reportedly, police raided Chak 27/EB to arrest PO Ali Saddique but he was alerted before the police arrival by his accomplice Allah Ditta and escaped.

Police have registered a case.

