NANKANA SAHIB City NewsDecember 29, 2016Print : National
The News’ correspondent’s death anniversary
From Our Correspondent
NANKANA SAHIB: Eleventh death anniversary of former correspondent of The News, Jang and Geo, and ex-MPA Chaudhry Barkat Ali Ghayyur was observed here on Wednesday.
Speakers on the occasion paid rich tribute to him, saying that he used his pen to expose corruption and evils in society fearlessly.
A large number of journalists, lawyers and people from different walks of life attended the Quran Khawani.