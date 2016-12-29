Print Story
Minister’s father passes away
From Our Correspondent
MUZAFFARGARH: Malik Ajmal Hinjra, father of Punjab Prison Minister Malik Ahmed Yar Hinjra, passed away on Wednesday.
He was the brother of MNA Malik Sultan Mehmood Hinjra and ex-Chairman District Council Malik Afzal.
He was suffering from chest infection and kidney disease and was under treatment at a local hospital in Multan. A large number of people, including politicians attended his funeral.