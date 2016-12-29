Minister’s father passes away

From Our Correspondent

MUZAFFARGARH: Malik Ajmal Hinjra, father of Punjab Prison Minister Malik Ahmed Yar Hinjra, passed away on Wednesday.

He was the brother of MNA Malik Sultan Mehmood Hinjra and ex-Chairman District Council Malik Afzal.

He was suffering from chest infection and kidney disease and was under treatment at a local hospital in Multan. A large number of people, including politicians attended his funeral.

0



0







MUZAFFARGARH City News was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175295-MUZAFFARGARH-City-News/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "MUZAFFARGARH City News" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175295-MUZAFFARGARH-City-News.