Zardari’s speech disappointed masses

From Our Correspondent

JARANWALA: PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s speech has disappointed the people on the ninth death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Larkana.

It was said by the people belonging to different walks of life here on Wednesday. They said that they were fed-up and annoyed over the friendly opposition of the PPP. They lamented that the speeches of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Zardari had nothing for the masses. Meanwhile, PPP local leaders, including Malik Liaqat Ali, Irfan Ali Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Sh Abdul Khaliq, Rana Younis and Muhammad Ijaz, while talking to The News said that the PML-N government did nothing for the masses. They hoped that Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would revive the PPP in Punjab and other provinces.

0



0







JARANWALA City News was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175293-JARANWALA-City-News/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "JARANWALA City News" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175293-JARANWALA-City-News.