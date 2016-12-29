Briefs

Polygamy

Israeli rabbis have sanctioned the practice of polygamy to counter what they believe is a demographic threat posed by Arab populations living in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Media revealed the practice was approved by the rabbinate that has actively encouraged and facilitated polygamy, claiming the practice will give Jews an edge in the demographic race against Arabs in Israel. One rabbi who has been married for 26 years is filmed by an undercover reporter persuading a single woman to become his second wife. “If your parents ask you why you don’t marry like everyone else,” he told her, “tell them that it is a mitzvah [religious commandment].

‘Cops sold poisonous liquor’

TOBA TEK SINGH: The DPO has ordered that liquor will not be sold to local Christian community at the Christmas but some policemen sold it to them just to make money.It was claimed by Awami Workers Party (AWP) spokesman Farooq Tariq in a press statement here on Wednesday. —Correspondent

Little chances of rain next month

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing dry spell in the country is badly affecting the harvest season of wheat while experts say there are little chances of rain next month also. IRSA said that due to the dry season, water in reservoirs of Mangla and Terbela has reached the dead level while experts said there are no chances of torrential rain next month also, which could enhance the threat of severe water shortage. The announcement said 17 per cent of less rain had been forecast this year but continued dry season is depleting the existing reservoirs posing serious threats to the country as far as water is concerned. DG Met Office Ghulam Rasool said that due to environmental changes, this dry spell has emerged and one could not say with certainty as to how long this dry season is to last.

Railways to introduce GPS and tracking systems in trains

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Railway has decided to introduce Global Positioning System (GPS) and tracking system in trains. Initially, the system would be introduced in trains between Lahore and Rawalpindi and Peshawar, said CEO, Pakistan Railway, Muhammad Javed Anwar, at the Railway Headquarters on Wednesday. “Passengers would listen to an announcement about stations, trains’ speed, and prayer through LEDs in the trains”, he said.

FC seizes arms in Panjgur

QUETTA: Frontier Corps (FC) recovered a large number of arms and ammunition in search operation in Panjgur town. The FC spokesman on Wednesday said that FC personnel carried out a search operation in the area and seized ammunition including 03 SMGs, 01 RPG, 06 rockets and 03 fuses which were concealed in the soil by suspects for sabotage activities.

