SUKKUR: Ten people were killed in separate road accidents on Wednesday. The deceased included five activists of the Pakistan People’s Party from Punjab.According to details, a bus carrying PPP activists overturned in Pano Aqil, killing five people.

The PPP activists had come to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto from Punjab to attend the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto and were on their way back home when they met with the accident. The bodies were taken to the District Hospital where one of the deceased was identified as Shamim.

In the other accident, three women and two children died. They were on a coach which met with the accident near Jamshoro. Three of the deceased were identified as Bushra Siyal, Safia Siyal and Hadia Janwari.

